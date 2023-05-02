The best Met Gala looks and the messy legacy of Karl Lagerfeld

Yesterday was the first Monday in May, which meant we were inundated with pics of the Met Gala. The theme this year: Karl Lagerfeld, the late controversial fashion designer who led the house of Chanel for years. In this episode, host Brittany Luse sits down with fashion editor and journalist Marjon Carlos. They separate the winning looks from the losing ones, break down the Lagerfeld legacy and play a game of "Show Me The Receipts."

This episode was produced by Barton Girdwood and Corey Antonio Rose. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our senior VP of programming is Anya Grundmann.