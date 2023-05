Democrats push for a code of ethics for the Supreme Court in hearing The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the need for a code of ethics for the Supreme Court. The issue has arisen following news reports about several justices and their business dealings.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the need for a code of ethics for the Supreme Court. The issue has arisen following news reports about several justices and their business dealings.