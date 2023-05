Medical professionals in Sudan toil to keep healthcare system from collapsing Sudan's already fragile healthcare system has been shattered by conflict in the space of weeks. But there are many there who are working hard to fill the gaps in the system.

Africa Medical professionals in Sudan toil to keep healthcare system from collapsing Medical professionals in Sudan toil to keep healthcare system from collapsing Listen · 4:17 4:17 Sudan's already fragile healthcare system has been shattered by conflict in the space of weeks. But there are many there who are working hard to fill the gaps in the system. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor