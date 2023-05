Why are sexual assault accusers frequently asked, "Did you scream?" NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Northwestern Law professor Deborah Tuerkheimer on why sexual assault accusers are often asked to prove they physically or verbally resisted to be deemed credible.

National Why are sexual assault accusers frequently asked, "Did you scream?"