Health As fentanyl deaths rise, state legislatures resist 'harm reduction' method As fentanyl deaths rise, state legislatures resist 'harm reduction' method Listen · 4:02 4:02 The Biden administration is embracing healthcare efforts designed to reduce the deadly impact of fentanyl addiction — but many state legislatures are resisting the "harm reduction" approach.