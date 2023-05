#2341: Around the World in a Suzuki Sidekick : The Best of Car Talk What happens when a caller with one of our all-time favorite caller names(Harsha Pelimuhandiram) picks one of the worst vehicles ever made for his drive around the world? Check out this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2341: Around the World in a Suzuki Sidekick #2341: Around the World in a Suzuki Sidekick Listen · 36:59 36:59 What happens when a caller with one of our all-time favorite caller names(Harsha Pelimuhandiram) picks one of the worst vehicles ever made for his drive around the world? Check out this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor