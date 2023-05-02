Accessibility links
Texas mass shooting suspect Francisco Oropesa has been arrested, authorities say The suspect, 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, fled the scene, leading law enforcement on a massive manhunt over more than three days. The shooting seemed to be spurred by a noise complaint.

The Texas man accused of killing 5 neighbors is in custody, authorities say

A posted wanted sign for a mass shooting suspect, Francisco Oropesa, is shown Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred Friday, in Cleveland, Texas. David J. Phillip/AP hide caption

David J. Phillip/AP

Local officials say the man accused of killing five neighbors in southeast Texas early Saturday is now in custody after evading capture for days.

The suspect, 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, fled the scene, leading law enforcement on a massive manhunt over more than three days.

He was taken into custody "without incident" in Montgomery County, Texas, on Tuesday evening, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities had offered an $80,000 reward for information and put more than 250 officers on the case.

The owner of the home where the shooting took place said it happened after he asked Oropesa to stop firing his gun in his yard because a baby in the house was trying to sleep.

Wilson Garcia, the homeowner, told KTRK that Oropesa came to his house and shot and killed his wife, 25-year-old Sonia Argentina Guzman, before entering the home and shooting other people inside.

Authorities identified the four other victims killed in the shooting as Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, 9.

Three others were injured and taken to a hospital.

Ten people were in the home at the time of the shooting, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said. Three others were injured and taken to the hospital.

The gun used was an AR-15 style rifle, he said.

The victims were all originally from Honduras and Oropesa is from Mexico, Capers said on Saturday.

The shooting happened in Cleveland, an 8,000-person town northeast of Houston.