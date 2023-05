The debate over raising the debt ceiling is the latest in such political stalemates NPR's A Martinez talks to Jack Lew, chief of staff and then treasury secretary under President Obama. In 2013 he saw how a president and Congress can work a standoff for political advantage.

Politics The debate over raising the debt ceiling is the latest in such political stalemates The debate over raising the debt ceiling is the latest in such political stalemates Listen · 4:09 4:09 NPR's A Martinez talks to Jack Lew, chief of staff and then treasury secretary under President Obama. In 2013 he saw how a president and Congress can work a standoff for political advantage. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor