Minnesota state senator makes shirtless vote during Zoom meeting

The big boom in Zoom meetings has made work culture cozier. I mean, we all wear pajama pants on morning calls, no? Anyways, a Minnesota state senator just took comfort to another level. Calvin Bahr voted shirtless while laying in bed during a legislative commission meeting. Now, before you judge, the senator's also a truck driver - didn't get off of work until 4:45 in the morning. He needed a quick nap, which sounds exactly like everyone who works on this show - shirts on, I hope.

