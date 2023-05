Texas man accused of killing 5 neighbors is in custody, authorities say Law enforcement officials say that 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of killing five neighbors in southeast Texas early Saturday, is in custody after evading capture for days.

National Texas man accused of killing 5 neighbors is in custody, authorities say Texas man accused of killing 5 neighbors is in custody, authorities say Listen · 3:36 3:36 Law enforcement officials say that 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of killing five neighbors in southeast Texas early Saturday, is in custody after evading capture for days. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor