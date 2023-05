The Federal Reserve's battle against inflation may be close to a turning point The Fed is expected to raise interest rates Wednesday for the tenth time in 14 months. While inflation is still well above the Fed's target, forecasters think this could be the last hike for a while.

Economy The Federal Reserve's battle against inflation may be close to a turning point The Federal Reserve's battle against inflation may be close to a turning point Listen · 3:53 3:53 The Fed is expected to raise interest rates Wednesday for the tenth time in 14 months. While inflation is still well above the Fed's target, forecasters think this could be the last hike for a while. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor