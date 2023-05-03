Best Of: The Problem With Politeness And The Matter With Manners

The last few years have been increasingly unhappy for many Americans.

We are all – to some degree – stressed. And that can affect just how much we feel like saying hello to that person on the street or holding the elevator for the person we see around the corner.

When you sit and think "How often do I hold the door open for people?" or "When was the last time I sent someone a thank you note?" the answer might be seldom.

But do small gestures of manners and etiquette matter anymore?

We discuss what's in and what's out when it comes to politeness with Karen Grigsby-Bates, senior correspondent for NPR's Codeswitch and co-author of the best-selling etiquette book "Basic Black: Home Training for Modern Times"; and Catherine Newman, former etiquette columnist for Real Simple's etiquette column Modern Manners and author of "How to Be a Person" and "What Can I Say?"

