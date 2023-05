U.S. anticipates an increase in asylum seekers as Title 42 is set to end Title 42, which allows the US to reject asylum seekers without a hearing, is set to end May 11. President Biden is sending troops to the border in anticipation of an increase in asylum seekers there.

Politics U.S. anticipates an increase in asylum seekers as Title 42 is set to end U.S. anticipates an increase in asylum seekers as Title 42 is set to end Audio will be available later today. Title 42, which allows the US to reject asylum seekers without a hearing, is set to end May 11. President Biden is sending troops to the border in anticipation of an increase in asylum seekers there. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor