The economics of the influencer industry, and its pitfalls

Enlarge this image Kaz Fantone/NPR/NPR Kaz Fantone/NPR/NPR

When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up? An astronaut, a doctor or maybe a famous athlete? Today one of the most popular responses to that question is influencer – content creators who grow their following on Tik Tok, Instagram and YouTube and monetize that content to make it their full-time job.

In a lot of ways influencing can seem like the dream job - the filters, the followers, the free stuff. But on the internet, rarely is anything as it appears. From hate comments and sneaky contracts to prejudice and discrimination, influencers face a number of hurdles in their chosen careers.

This week we're bringing you two stories from our daily show The Indicator on the promise and perils of the multi-billion dollar influencer industry.

