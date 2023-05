Even with another cease-fire in Sudan, prospects for peace aren't bright NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Cameron Hudson of the Center for Strategic and International Studies about the outlook for peace in Sudan, a new cease-fire is set to take effect Thursday.

Africa Even with another cease-fire in Sudan, prospects for peace aren't bright Even with another cease-fire in Sudan, prospects for peace aren't bright Listen · 4:18 4:18 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Cameron Hudson of the Center for Strategic and International Studies about the outlook for peace in Sudan, a new cease-fire is set to take effect Thursday. Enlarge this image toggle caption -/AFP via Getty Images -/AFP via Getty Images Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor