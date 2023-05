Federal jury finds 4 Proud Boys members guilty of seditious conspiracy Former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right group were convicted Thursday on seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol siege on Jan. 6, 2021.

