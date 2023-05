Serbia is in the midst of 3 days of national mourning after deadly school shooting NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Igor Bozic, news director of Serbian TV channel TV N1, about Wednesday's deadly school shooting in Belgrade that killed nine people and injured seven.

Europe Serbia is in the midst of 3 days of national mourning after deadly school shooting NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Igor Bozic, news director of Serbian TV channel TV N1, about Wednesday's deadly school shooting in Belgrade that killed nine people and injured seven.