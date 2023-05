Montana judge denies state Rep. Zooey Zephyr's bid to return to the House floor NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr after a district judge declined to intervene against the GOP-majority state House in its move to silence the transgender lawmaker.

National Montana judge denies state Rep. Zooey Zephyr's bid to return to the House floor Montana judge denies state Rep. Zooey Zephyr's bid to return to the House floor Listen · 3:51 3:51 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr after a district judge declined to intervene against the GOP-majority state House in its move to silence the transgender lawmaker. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor