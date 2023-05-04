Accessibility links
Carrie Fisher's Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiled on Star Wars Day The honor for the late actress, who played Princess Leia and many other roles in a lengthy career, will be accepted by her daughter and fellow Star Wars actress Billie Lourd.

Pop Culture

For May the 4th, Carrie Fisher of 'Star Wars' is getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Actress Carrie Fisher attends the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Dec. 14, 2015. The late actress is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Ethan Miller/Getty Images hide caption

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia from the Star Wars series of movies, is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The recognition for the late actress comes on May 4, known as Star Wars Day for the date's similarity to one of the series' catch phrases, "may the Force be with you."

"Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement.

Leia's star won't be far from her twin brother's, the organization notes: The star for Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, is just a few feet away. Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds — a longtime actress best known for the musical Singin' in the Rain — has a star just across the street.

Fisher and Reynolds died on consecutive days in 2016. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd — a fellow Star Wars actress — will accept the honor on her behalf in a ceremony that will be streamed live at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Aside from Star Wars, Fisher also had memorable film roles in When Harry Met Sally and The Blues Brothers and was nominated for Emmys for a guest appearances on 30 Rock and Catastrophe and for her own one-woman show, Wishful Drinking. The latter was based on her book of the same name, one of several novels and memoirs she authored.

NPR critic Glen Weldon remembered her as "a creature of sardonic, clear-eyed, witheringly self-recriminatory good humor."

"She wrote with a kind of blistering eloquence about her struggles with addiction and mental illness. She talked with rueful glee about wearing those silly hair-buns and that damned gold bikini and delivering that hammy space-opera dialogue."

The Walk of Fame, which will have 2,754 stars as of today, was launched by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in 1960.