'Fresh Air' welcomes new co-host Tonya Mosley Based in Los Angeles, Mosley previously served as a correspondent and host of Here & Now, and as a host and Silicon Valley bureau chief at KQED in San Francisco. She hosts the podcast Truth Be Told.

