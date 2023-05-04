The best picket signs of the Hollywood writers' strike

Enlarge this image toggle caption Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

As the Writers Guild of America strike continues into its third day, the jokes aren't on late night TV anymore — they're on the picket lines.

More than 11,000 movie and television writers have stopped working after contract negotiations stalled out between their union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association that represents Hollywood's studios and production companies.

The standoff could last months and shut down Hollywood production. (The last writers' strike lasted from November 2007 into February 2008.) Some of the sticking points include questions over staffing levels for new TV programs and income from episodes aired on streaming services.

Since the strike kicked off Tuesday, hundreds of writers have picketed in the Los Angeles area and in New York, outside the studios and offices of Netflix, NBCUniversal, Disney, Sony, Paramount, Warner Bros. and others.

Among the signs were jokes about the artificial intelligence service ChatGPT, the wealth of studio executives and many, many references to the HBO hit Succession. Here are some of our favorites:

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mandalit del Barco/NPR Mandalit del Barco/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mandalit del Barco/NPR News Mandalit del Barco/NPR News

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chris Pizzello/AP Chris Pizzello/AP