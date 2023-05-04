Accessibility links
The best signs of the WGA picket line As the Writers Guild of America began its first strike in 15 years, union members let loose with quips to studio executives, as they picketed outside companies like Netflix, Sony and NBCUniversal.

The best picket signs of the Hollywood writers' strike

A picketer at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles carries a sign with references to the television shows Grey's Anatomy, Abbott Elementary and Succession. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

As the Writers Guild of America strike continues into its third day, the jokes aren't on late night TV anymore — they're on the picket lines.

More than 11,000 movie and television writers have stopped working after contract negotiations stalled out between their union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association that represents Hollywood's studios and production companies.

The standoff could last months and shut down Hollywood production. (The last writers' strike lasted from November 2007 into February 2008.) Some of the sticking points include questions over staffing levels for new TV programs and income from episodes aired on streaming services.

Since the strike kicked off Tuesday, hundreds of writers have picketed in the Los Angeles area and in New York, outside the studios and offices of Netflix, NBCUniversal, Disney, Sony, Paramount, Warner Bros. and others.

Among the signs were jokes about the artificial intelligence service ChatGPT, the wealth of studio executives and many, many references to the HBO hit Succession. Here are some of our favorites:

On left, a picket sign outside Netflix headquarters in Hollywood. On right, writer K.C. Scott pickets outside Amazon Studios in Culver City, Calif. Mandalit del Barco/NPR hide caption

Mandalit del Barco/NPR

Writers picket in front of Netflix offices in Hollywood on Tuesday as the WGA strike began. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Outside Netflix headquarters in Hollywood on the first day of the writer's strike Mandalit del Barco/NPR News hide caption

Mandalit del Barco/NPR News

Writer Jono Matt holds a sign referring to the short-lived streaming service Quibi at the WGA picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. Chris Pizzello/AP hide caption

Chris Pizzello/AP

A WGA protest outside the Netflix headquarters in New York City. Stefan Jeremiah/AP hide caption

Stefan Jeremiah/AP

