The Child Labor Crisis In America : Fresh Air A series of investigative reports over the last year has revealed that underage children, most of them migrants from Central America, are working some of the most dangerous jobs in our country — from construction sites to slaughterhouses to factories — operating dangerous equipment. States like Iowa, Missouri, and Ohio are considering rollbacks on child labor protections, allowing minors, some as young as 14, to work longer hours and night shifts. Tonya Mosley spoke with New York Times investigative reporter Hannah Dreier, who has been reporting on the children, and Washington Post business reporter Jacob Bogage, who has been reporting on conservative campaign to weaken child labor laws in the states.

