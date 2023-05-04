Best Of: Alex Auder's Bohemian Childhood / James Marsden On 'Jury Duty' : Fresh Air Alexandra Auder's mother, Viva, was one of Andy Warhol's muses. Auder's memoir, Don't Call Me Home, describes her early life in the Chelsea Hotel, in a world of underground artists. We talk about her unconventional childhood and parenting her own kids.



Maureen Corrigan reviews Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma, by Claire Dederer



In the experimental show Jury Duty on Amazon Freevee, actors play oddballs doing their civic duty. The twist? One juror, Ronald, is a real guy who doesn't know it's all fake. Actor James Marsden plays a satirical version of himself. We talk with Marsden about the challenges of filming this unorthodox show.

In the experimental show Jury Duty on Amazon Freevee, actors play oddballs doing their civic duty. The twist? One juror, Ronald, is a real guy who doesn't know it's all fake. Actor James Marsden plays a satirical version of himself. We talk with Marsden about the challenges of filming this unorthodox show.