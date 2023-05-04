Accessibility links
Best Of: Alex Auder's Bohemian Childhood / James Marsden On 'Jury Duty' : Fresh Air Alexandra Auder's mother, Viva, was one of Andy Warhol's muses. Auder's memoir, Don't Call Me Home, describes her early life in the Chelsea Hotel, in a world of underground artists. We talk about her unconventional childhood and parenting her own kids.

Maureen Corrigan reviews Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma, by Claire Dederer

In the experimental show Jury Duty on Amazon Freevee, actors play oddballs doing their civic duty. The twist? One juror, Ronald, is a real guy who doesn't know it's all fake. Actor James Marsden plays a satirical version of himself. We talk with Marsden about the challenges of filming this unorthodox show.

Fresh Air

Best Of: Alex Auder's Bohemian Childhood / James Marsden On 'Jury Duty'

Best Of: Alex Auder's Bohemian Childhood / James Marsden On 'Jury Duty'

Listen · 49:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1174006825/1198969867" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Alexandra Auder's mother, Viva, was one of Andy Warhol's muses. Auder's memoir, Don't Call Me Home, describes her early life in the Chelsea Hotel, in a world of underground artists. We talk about her unconventional childhood and parenting her own kids.

Maureen Corrigan reviews Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma, by Claire Dederer

In the experimental show Jury Duty on Amazon Freevee, actors play oddballs doing their civic duty. The twist? One juror, Ronald, is a real guy who doesn't know it's all fake. Actor James Marsden plays a satirical version of himself. We talk with Marsden about the challenges of filming this unorthodox show.