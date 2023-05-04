Padma Lakshmi's Trojan Horse; Plus, is Michael Jackson un-cancellable?

Enlarge this image Phil Walter / Getty Images; Frazer Harrison / Getty Images; Mito Habe-Evans / NPR Phil Walter / Getty Images; Frazer Harrison / Getty Images; Mito Habe-Evans / NPR



Brittany Luse talks to Padma Lakshmi about the second season of her series Taste The Nation. They get into what is "American food" from apple pies (spoiler: nothing in an apple pie is from here) to daal and pancakes. Then Brittany sits down with the hosts of the new investigative podcast Think Twice. Jay Smooth and Leon Neyfakh dive into the history of Michael Jackson to show how he controlled his narrative and to answer the question: is Michael Jackson too famous to cancel?



