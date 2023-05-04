Beyoncé's Renaissance tour begins; revisiting house music history with DJ Honey Dijon

Host Brittany Luse revisits her conversation with the legendary DJ Honey Dijon. As one of the only Black trans DJs playing the biggest venues in the world, she's not only become an icon of the scene, but an arbiter of the culture. It's no surprise that Beyoncé tapped Honey for her biggest album yet, Renaissance. Brittany and Honey talk house music's Black roots, the evolution of the club scene, and working with Beyoncé on "Alien Superstar" and "Cozy."



This episode was produced by Barton Girdwood, Corey Antonio Rose, Liam McBain and Alexis Williams. It was edited by Jessica Placzek and Jessica Mendoza. Engineering support came from Carleigh Strange and Ko Takasugi-Czernowin. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our senior VP of programming is Anya Grundmann.