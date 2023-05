Marvel's final 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie tells Rocket's origin story Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy concludes with the origin story of the shortest Guardian — Rocket (don't call him a raccoon).

Review Movie Reviews Marvel's final 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie tells Rocket's origin story Marvel's final 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie tells Rocket's origin story Listen · 3:53 3:53 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy concludes with the origin story of the shortest Guardian — Rocket (don't call him a raccoon). Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor