New York rolls back bail reforms that gave judges more discretion New York is rolling back some bail reforms it passed earlier to give judges more discretion on who gets released from custody. The move follows criticism of no-bail reform enacted in 2022.

Law New York rolls back bail reforms that gave judges more discretion New York rolls back bail reforms that gave judges more discretion Listen · 3:32 3:32 New York is rolling back some bail reforms it passed earlier to give judges more discretion on who gets released from custody. The move follows criticism of no-bail reform enacted in 2022. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor