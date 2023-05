Jury convicts 4 Proud Boys members of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riot A jury in Washington, D.C., has convicted former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and three others of seditious conspiracy, handing the Justice Department a key victory in its Jan. 6 probe.

