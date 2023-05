'The Covenant of Water' is the story of an Indian family haunted by a medical mystery NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with the author Abraham Verghese about his new novel The Covenant of Water in which a family in India is haunted by a medical mystery.

Author Interviews 'The Covenant of Water' is the story of an Indian family haunted by a medical mystery 'The Covenant of Water' is the story of an Indian family haunted by a medical mystery Listen · 7:59 7:59 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with the author Abraham Verghese about his new novel The Covenant of Water in which a family in India is haunted by a medical mystery. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor