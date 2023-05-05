Accessibility links
Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended from Kentucky Derby after horse deaths The horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. died with three days of each other from unknown causes. Another of Joseph's horses, Lord Miles, has been withdrawn from this Saturday's Kentucky Derby.

Sports

A trainer is suspended from the Kentucky Derby after 2 of his horses died

Enlarge this image

Kentucky Derby hopeful Lord Miles works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. Charlie Riedel/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Charlie Riedel/AP

Kentucky Derby hopeful Lord Miles works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Horse trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr. has been suspended indefinitely from Churchill Downs races, including the Kentucky Derby, after two of the horses he trains mysteriously died, the organization said Thursday.

Parents Pride died last Saturday and Chasing Artie died on Tuesday. The causes are still unknown.

Another of Joseph's horses, Lord Miles, has been withdrawn from this year's 149th Derby, which takes place Saturday.

Scientists find signs of horse riding in ancient human remains

Science

Scientists find signs of horse riding in ancient human remains

"Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses, and decided to suspend him indefinitely until details are analyzed and understood," Churchill Downs Incorporated President Bill Mudd said. "The safety of our equine and human athletes and integrity of our sport is our highest priority. We feel these measures are our duty and responsibility."

Other trainers directly and indirectly employed by Joseph will be banned from entering horses in Churchill Downs races or keeping horses in the stalls there.

Last year, Medina Spirit, a horse belonging to Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert, won the Kentucky Derby. But the title was stripped days later after Medina Spirit failed a drug test. Baffert was suspended for two years from Churchill Downs races.