'British Coronations Project' examines 10 centuries of coronation history Ahead of the crowning of Britain's King Charles, NPR's Leila Fadel talks with researcher George Gross of King's College London about a thousand years of coronation history.

Europe 'British Coronations Project' examines 10 centuries of coronation history 'British Coronations Project' examines 10 centuries of coronation history Listen · 6:55 6:55 Ahead of the crowning of Britain's King Charles, NPR's Leila Fadel talks with researcher George Gross of King's College London about a thousand years of coronation history. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor