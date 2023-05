Who dumped hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta by a N.J. creek — and why? No one seems to know how the pasta ended up in Old Bridge Township. Workers there removed the pasta and got rid of the garbage near the creek. One local called the clean up: Mission Impastable.

