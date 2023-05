The promise and perils of the multi-billion dollar influencer industry Paid posts, affiliate links, subscriptions — all ways social media influencers can make money. But how many influencers are actually making a living off their content creation? Not many.

Special Series Planet Money The promise and perils of the multi-billion dollar influencer industry The promise and perils of the multi-billion dollar influencer industry Audio will be available later today. Paid posts, affiliate links, subscriptions — all ways social media influencers can make money. But how many influencers are actually making a living off their content creation? Not many. Special Series Planet Money Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor