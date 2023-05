Millions of people will gather to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III Pomp and pageantry? Check. Flag-waving tourists? You bet. A modern monarchy appealing to young diverse Britons? Maybe. In Charles' coronation, the royals will try to balance tradition and reality.

Europe Millions of people will gather to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III Millions of people will gather to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III Audio will be available later today. Pomp and pageantry? Check. Flag-waving tourists? You bet. A modern monarchy appealing to young diverse Britons? Maybe. In Charles' coronation, the royals will try to balance tradition and reality. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor