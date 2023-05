Mexico is taking over the pop charts. What specific genre is dominating? Two songs with regional Mexican ties are currently in the Top 10 on the American pop charts.

Music News Mexico is taking over the pop charts. What specific genre is dominating? Mexico is taking over the pop charts. What specific genre is dominating? Audio will be available later today. Two songs with regional Mexican ties are currently in the Top 10 on the American pop charts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor