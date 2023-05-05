A swarm of bees delays a Delta Airlines flight from Houston to Atlanta

Pest control was called, but workers weren't allowed to spray the plane. Eventually the bees left after the plane's engines were fired up. Wednesday's flight was delayed nearly four hours.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A Delta Airlines flight from Houston to Atlanta was delayed almost four hours Wednesday due to a swarm of bees on the wing.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE WICKER MAN")

NICOLAS CAGE: (As Edward Malus) Oh, no, not the bees, not the bees.

FADEL: It's enough to make Nicolas Cage freak out. Pest control was called, but they weren't allowed to spray the plane. And eventually, the bees left after the plane's engines were fired up. Passengers tweeted, all Delta had to do was turn on the plane. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.