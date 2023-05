A swarm of bees delays a Delta Airlines flight from Houston to Atlanta Pest control was called, but workers weren't allowed to spray the plane. Eventually the bees left after the plane's engines were fired up. Wednesday's flight was delayed nearly four hours.

Animals A swarm of bees delays a Delta Airlines flight from Houston to Atlanta A swarm of bees delays a Delta Airlines flight from Houston to Atlanta Listen · 0:27 0:27 Pest control was called, but workers weren't allowed to spray the plane. Eventually the bees left after the plane's engines were fired up. Wednesday's flight was delayed nearly four hours. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor