Ray Romano on the real secret to a 35 year marriage

Ray Romano created and starred in one of the most popular sitcoms ever, Everybody Loves Raymond, playing a dad coping with his wife, kids, and parents in Long Island. In his new movie, Somewhere in Queens, he's a dad coping with everything in Queens. We assume in his next movie, he'll be a dad in Manhattan, and then when he finally turns to tragedy, a dad in New Jersey.