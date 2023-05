New York Dolls co-founder David Johansen helped pave the way for punk Johansen, who went on to perform under the persona of the lounge singer Buster Poindexter, is the subject of a new Showtime documentary co-directed by Martin Scorsese. Originally broadcast in 2004.

Music Interviews New York Dolls co-founder David Johansen helped pave the way for punk New York Dolls co-founder David Johansen helped pave the way for punk Listen · 35:24 35:24 Johansen, who went on to perform under the persona of the lounge singer Buster Poindexter, is the subject of a new Showtime documentary co-directed by Martin Scorsese. Originally broadcast in 2004. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor