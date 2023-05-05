Accessibility links
1A Movie Club: 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Judy Blume's 1970's classic book, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." The novel wasn't initially well-received when it was published, being banned in libraries and schools, including the one Blume's children went to.

It follows an 11-year-old Margaret stepping into the world of adolescence (breasts, boys, and periods included) and exploring her religious identity along the way. Her father, Jewish, and her mother, Christian, kept religion out of Margaret's upbringing to allow her to decide her faith for herself.

Now, the story has the film treatment by writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig. For this edition of the 1A Movie Club, we discuss periods, adolescence, and grappling with your identity.

1A

1A Movie Club: 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'

1A Movie Club: 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'

Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Maybe you were in class and someone pointed out a spot on your jeans when you stood up. Or one morning you woke up to blood in your bed and got a bit spooked.

We speak with Kelly Fremon Craig, screenwriter and director of "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret". The Hollywood Reporter's Lovia Gyarkye, film critic and programmer Kelli Weston, and Rachel Kauder Nalebuff join us for the conversation. Rachel Kauder Nalebuff is the author of "Our Red Book: Intimate Stories of Periods, Growing and Changing".

