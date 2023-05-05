1A Movie Club: 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'

Maybe you were in class and someone pointed out a spot on your jeans when you stood up. Or one morning you woke up to blood in your bed and got a bit spooked.

Menstruating can be a very pivotal part of life. It certainly is in Judy Blume's story "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."

But the 1970 novel wasn't well-received by all when it was first published. It was banned in libraries and schools, including the one Blume's children went to.

It follows an 11-year-old Margaret stepping into the world of adolescence (breasts, boys, and periods included) and exploring her religious identity along the way. Her father, Jewish, and her mother, Christian, kept religion out of Margaret's upbringing to allow her to decide her faith for herself.

Now, the story has the film treatment by writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig.

For this edition of the 1A Movie Club, we discuss periods, adolescence, and grappling with your identity.

We speak with Kelly Fremon Craig, screenwriter and director of "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret". The Hollywood Reporter's Lovia Gyarkye, film critic and programmer Kelli Weston, and Rachel Kauder Nalebuff join us for the conversation. Rachel Kauder Nalebuff is the author of "Our Red Book: Intimate Stories of Periods, Growing and Changing".

