CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will step down The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, is stepping down.

Health CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will step down CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will step down Listen · 3:26 3:26 The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, is stepping down. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor