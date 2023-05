Ginni Thomas accepted questionable payments from a conservative activist years ago The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, has a long record of conservative activism. A new report raises questions on whether a judicial activist secretly gave her money.

