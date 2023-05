Migrants entering U.S. will face new obstacles when pandemic border restrictions end With pandemic border restrictions set to end next week, thousands of migrants may cross the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum. But they're likely to find tough new restrictions standing in their way.

