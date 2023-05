The Federal Home Loan Bank system may need an update after 90 years Unsung hero of the financial system or enabler of troubled banks? The Federal Home Loan Bank system was created to support homeownership, but also loaned billions to failing banks like First Republic.

Economy The Federal Home Loan Bank system may need an update after 90 years The Federal Home Loan Bank system may need an update after 90 years Listen · 3:29 3:29 Unsung hero of the financial system or enabler of troubled banks? The Federal Home Loan Bank system was created to support homeownership, but also loaned billions to failing banks like First Republic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor