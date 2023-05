Russian punk group Pussy Riot wins Woody Guthrie Award NPR'S Scott Simon speaks to musician Nadya Tolokonnikova about her performance art group, Pussy Riot, which is receiving the prestigious Woody Guthrie Prize Saturday for its political messaging.

Music Russian punk group Pussy Riot wins Woody Guthrie Award Russian punk group Pussy Riot wins Woody Guthrie Award Listen · 5:02 5:02 NPR'S Scott Simon speaks to musician Nadya Tolokonnikova about her performance art group, Pussy Riot, which is receiving the prestigious Woody Guthrie Prize Saturday for its political messaging. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor