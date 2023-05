Amazon's 'affordable' healthcare service has a hidden cost: your privacy NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Washington Post columnist Geoffrey Fowler about the privacy issues individuals face if they use Amazon's new healthcare service, Amazon Clinic.

Health Amazon's 'affordable' healthcare service has a hidden cost: your privacy Amazon's 'affordable' healthcare service has a hidden cost: your privacy Listen · 4:27 4:27 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Washington Post columnist Geoffrey Fowler about the privacy issues individuals face if they use Amazon's new healthcare service, Amazon Clinic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor