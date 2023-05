Companies are defaulting on loan payments for unused office buildings What's working from home have to do with the banking crisis? Falling real estate values for office buildings could lead to defaults on loans banks made for the buildings.

What's working from home have to do with the banking crisis? Falling real estate values for office buildings could lead to defaults on loans banks made for the buildings.