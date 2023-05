Pandemic border restrictions are set to end, causing confusion about what that means With pandemic border restrictions set to lift in less than a week, shelter operators and immigrant advocates say they're fighting a constant battle against rumors and misinformation.

National Pandemic border restrictions are set to end, causing confusion about what that means Pandemic border restrictions are set to end, causing confusion about what that means Listen · 3:42 3:42 With pandemic border restrictions set to lift in less than a week, shelter operators and immigrant advocates say they're fighting a constant battle against rumors and misinformation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor