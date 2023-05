Burkhard Bilger's book 'Fatherland' explores his family's Nazi past in Germany NPR's Scott Simon talks with author Burkhard Bilger about his new book "Fatherland" which explores his family's own Nazi past in Germany.

Books Burkhard Bilger's book 'Fatherland' explores his family's Nazi past in Germany Burkhard Bilger's book 'Fatherland' explores his family's Nazi past in Germany Listen · 6:37 6:37 NPR's Scott Simon talks with author Burkhard Bilger about his new book "Fatherland" which explores his family's own Nazi past in Germany. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor