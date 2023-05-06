NPR Europe LISTEN & FOLLOW NPR App Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts Amazon Music RSS link Europe The coronation of King Charles III May 6, 20234:34 PM ET Heard on All Things Considered Lauren Frayer The coronation of King Charles III Listen · 3:59 3:59 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1174553960/1174553961" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> King Charles III was crowned today — in a display of pomp and pageantry in London. Facebook Flipboard Email